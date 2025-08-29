Governor summons Balochistan Assembly session on Sept 2

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Friday summoned a session of the Balochistan Assembly on September 2 (Tuesday).

According to an official notification issued by the Provincial Assembly here, the Governor has summoned a session of the Provincial Assembly on Tuesday, September 2 at 3 pm.