Governor summons meeting of PESCO, SNGPL, KPHA on public complaints

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Wednesday took notice of public complaints about the slow pace of development work on a bridge and drains on Warsak Road, besides low gas pressure and power voltage and conditions of highways in the merged district.

The governor summoned a meeting with officials of PESCO, SNGPL, and KP Highways Authority (KPHA) on December 15 (Thursday) to explain their positions and the way out.