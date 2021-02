PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman on Friday summoned the session of the provincial assembly to meet on Monday March,1.

A notification issued from the Governor's House said the session of the provincial assembly would be held on 1st March in the Assembly Building of the Provincial Assembly, Khyber Road at 02:00 p.m.