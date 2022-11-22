- Home
Governor Summons PA Session On Monday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has summoned the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on November 28 (Monday) at 2 p.m. at the Sindh Assembly Building.
