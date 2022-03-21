UrduPoint.com

Governor Summons Provincial Assembly Session On March 22

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 12:20 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha has summoned a session of Provincial Assembly on March 22.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Provincial Assembly, Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha has convened a session of the Provincial Assembly on March 22 ( Tuesday) at 3 pm under Constitution's Article (A)109.

In view of the current situation, all visitors will be strictly prohibited from entering the Assembly Secretariat during the Assembly session.

More Stories From Pakistan

>