Governor summons session of Balochistan Assembly on Jan 18

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha summoned the session of Balochistan Assembly (BA) from January 18 at 3:00 p.m. at Balochistan Provincial Assembly Hall Zarghoon Road Quetta.

It was announced by Balochistan Provincial Assembly Secretariat on Thursday.