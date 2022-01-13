UrduPoint.com

Governor Summons Session Of Balochistan Assembly On Jan 18

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Governor summons session of Balochistan Assembly on Jan 18

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha summoned the session of Balochistan Assembly (BA) from January 18 at 3:00 p.m. at Balochistan Provincial Assembly Hall Zarghoon Road Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha summoned the session of Balochistan Assembly (BA) from January 18 at 3:00 p.m. at Balochistan Provincial Assembly Hall Zarghoon Road Quetta.

It was announced by Balochistan Provincial Assembly Secretariat on Thursday.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Quetta Governor Provincial Assembly Road January From P

Recent Stories

Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With ..

Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With Russia Difficult But Necessar ..

30 minutes ago
 Chief Minister approves recruitment for 804 vacanc ..

Chief Minister approves recruitment for 804 vacancies in S&GAD Deptt

30 minutes ago
 Prime Minister to undertake 3-day visit to China f ..

Prime Minister to undertake 3-day visit to China from Feb 3

30 minutes ago
 US Unemployment Claims Up 2nd Week in Row - Labor ..

US Unemployment Claims Up 2nd Week in Row - Labor Dept.

30 minutes ago
 NASA Says 2021 Tied as Sixth-Warmest Year on Recor ..

NASA Says 2021 Tied as Sixth-Warmest Year on Record

30 minutes ago
 Passenger Flights From Almaty Airport Resume - Rus ..

Passenger Flights From Almaty Airport Resume - Russian Foreign Ministry

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.