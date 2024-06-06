Governor summons Sindh Assembly session on June 7

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori has summoned the Sindh Assembly session on Friday (June 07).

According to notification, Governor Sindh, in the exercise of powers concerned upon him under Clause (a) Article 109 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, summoned the Provincial Assembly to meet on Friday (June 07) at 3 pm at Sindh Assembly building, Karachi.