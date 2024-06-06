Governor Summons Sindh Assembly Session On June 7
Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 12:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori has summoned the Sindh Assembly session on Friday (June 07).
According to notification, Governor Sindh, in the exercise of powers concerned upon him under Clause (a) Article 109 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, summoned the Provincial Assembly to meet on Friday (June 07) at 3 pm at Sindh Assembly building, Karachi.
Recent Stories
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines
PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Digital cattle buying trend brings relief to buyers5 minutes ago
-
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen7 minutes ago
-
MoHR enhances regional directorates' capacity for labour & human rights initiatives15 minutes ago
-
Ministry taking steps to introduce climate friendly buildings, Romina Alam45 minutes ago
-
‘Custodial killings have become a norm in IIOJK’1 hour ago
-
PO among 18 suspects held, drugs illegal weapons recovered1 hour ago
-
Two accused of murders, facilitator held1 hour ago
-
Four illegal petrol filling stations, containers seized1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 302,900 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
PM, CIDCA chairman discuss promotion of Pak-China pragmatic cooperation3 hours ago
-
Special facilities for passengers at bus stand in Hafizabad12 hours ago
-
High-level Christian delegation meets with DPO Okara12 hours ago