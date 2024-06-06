Open Menu

Governor Summons Sindh Assembly Session On June 7

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Governor summons Sindh Assembly session on June 7

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori has summoned the Sindh Assembly session on Friday (June 07).

According to notification, Governor Sindh, in the exercise of powers concerned upon him under Clause (a) Article 109 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, summoned the Provincial Assembly to meet on Friday (June 07) at 3 pm at Sindh Assembly building, Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Governor Provincial Assembly June

Recent Stories

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

7 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

4 hours ago
 All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

13 hours ago
 Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy ..

Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries

13 hours ago
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of N ..

Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines

13 hours ago
 PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: San ..

PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah

13 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

13 hours ago
 Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in ..

Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis

13 hours ago
 Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ire ..

Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup

13 hours ago
 Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan