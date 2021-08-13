Governor takes notice of attack on SAPM

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday night while taking strict notice of an attack on SAPM on Sindh Affairs Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim at Tando Mohammed Khan, directed the IGP Sindh to arrest assailants involved in the incident.

While vehemently condemning the attack by alleged PPP Jialas, he directed to take strict action.

Governor Imran Ismail said that the negative politics based on the violent attack on Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim was against the democratic values and social as well moral principles.

According to the available reports, the SAPM was on a visit to Tando Mohammed Khan to offer condolence over the death of Mir Eijaz Talpur.