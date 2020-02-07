Governor takes notice of financial irregularities in public sector varsities

Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa Shah Farman has sought report from the Department of Higher Education after taking notice of the reported news about financial irregularities in the public sector universities of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa Shah Farman has sought report from the Department of Higher education after taking notice of the reported news about financial irregularities in the public sector universities of the province.

In a statement here Friday, the Governor said being Chancellor of the Universities, he had been saying from day one that no financial indiscipline would tolerated in the highest seat of learning.

There could be no compromise on the financial discipline in the universities of the province, the Governor made it clear to the concerned quarters.