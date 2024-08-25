Governor Takes Notice Of Girl's Murder Incident
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori took notice of the recovery of the tortured body of a girl from Sadar area and sought a report from Additional Inspector General (IG) Karachi regarding the incident.
The governor said that the murder of a girl after her rape is a matter of great concern. The accused involved in the incident must be arrested and brought to justice, Governor Tessori directed.
He said this is a test case for the police and he will personally monitor it. The governor asked the officials concerned to reach out to the heirs of the deceased girl so that the body could be handed over to them.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Devotees flock to Data Darbar on second day of Urs8 seconds ago
-
PNCA hosts Handmade Papermaking Workshop on students demand12 seconds ago
-
Beggars’ Influx unnerve shoppers ahead of school season in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa16 seconds ago
-
Man booked after his dog bit minor10 minutes ago
-
Speakers point out current agreements with IPPs as hinderance to economic progress10 minutes ago
-
4 factory workers injured in fire20 minutes ago
-
Ultrasound machine, 1700 injections donated to Allied-II Hospital20 minutes ago
-
Boiler sealed over pollution20 minutes ago
-
DC visits hospitals, reviews facilities20 minutes ago
-
More rains forecast in Punjab till 29th30 minutes ago
-
Ahmad Faraz remembered30 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab happy on safe recovery of cop30 minutes ago