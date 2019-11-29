UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Takes Notice Of Huma Masih's Abduction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:29 PM

Governor takes notice of Huma Masih's abduction

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday taking notice of the abduction of 14-year-old eighth class student Huma Masih directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh to recover her forthwith

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday taking notice of the abduction of 14-year-old eighth class student Huma Masih directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh to recover her forthwith.

According to a statement, MNA Parkash Lohana, who called on the Sindh Governor at the Governor House and briefed him about the abduction incident of the student. Following that the Governor has sought a report pertaining to it from the IGP Sindh and directed him to recover the girl student immediately.

Governor Imran Ismail has asked the IGP to nab the culprits involved inthe kidnapping and to reunite Huma with her family soon as she is recovered.

Related Topics

Sindh Police National Accountability Bureau Kidnapping Governor Student Family From

Recent Stories

Two alleged kidnappers arrested in Duki

2 minutes ago

Corpse of an unidentified youth found in Hyderabad ..

2 minutes ago

DR Congo buries 27 massacre victims as anger mount ..

2 minutes ago

DG Khan win Taekwondo championship

2 minutes ago

Hyderabad District Bar Association announces elect ..

9 minutes ago

Mahathir's special envoy meets Prime Minister Imra ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.