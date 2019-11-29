(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday taking notice of the abduction of 14-year-old eighth class student Huma Masih directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh to recover her forthwith.

According to a statement, MNA Parkash Lohana, who called on the Sindh Governor at the Governor House and briefed him about the abduction incident of the student. Following that the Governor has sought a report pertaining to it from the IGP Sindh and directed him to recover the girl student immediately.

Governor Imran Ismail has asked the IGP to nab the culprits involved inthe kidnapping and to reunite Huma with her family soon as she is recovered.