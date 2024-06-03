Open Menu

Governor Takes Notice Of Increasing Street Crimes, Traffic Issues

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 11:21 PM

Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Monday took notice of the increasing street crimes, traffic problems and worsening situation of peace in the provincial capital.

The Governor directed that the district administration should take effective measures to improve the law and order situation.

He expressed these views while discussing the latest law and order situation in Balochistan at Governor House Quetta.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Zahid Saleem, Inspector General Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, Principal Secretary to Governor Hashim Khan Ghalzai, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat and DG Levies Naseebullah Kakar were also present on this occasion.

The Governor said that the establishment of lasting peace was the first condition for political stability and economic development, the overall law and order situation was satisfactory in eight divisions and thirty-six districts of the province, but some more steps were still need to be taken.

He said that measures would be taken to establish strong links between the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to curb sabotage and terrorism in Balochistan for the interest of durable peace.

He said that Balochistan was rich in resources and minerals, mines and minerals owners have a key role in the economy and trade of the province.

The Governor said that if full protection was not provided to the business community, especially the mines and minerals owners, other sectors may also be affected, therefore, by improving the law and order situation, promoting economic activities and protecting the business community, not only the overall quality of life in the province would be increased while, new employment opportunities could also be available to people.

He said that migration of people was being increased towards city from rural areas of Balochistan, for which there was a need to devise a comprehensive strategy.

He said that protection of life, property and elimination of crimes could open the way for sustainable peace and development.

APP/ask/arb.

