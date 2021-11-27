Governor takes notice of killing in Qambar-Shahdadkot

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday took strict notice of the killing of former secretary general of Sindh-Balochistan Rice Mills Association Sakhawat Rajput in a firing incident in the area of Lalo Raenak, district Qambar-Shahdadkot.

The slain was also said to be an active leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Governor Imran Ismail had sought a report of the incident from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh.

He also directed him (IGP) to arrest all culprits involved in the incident as soon as possible.