Governor takes notice of political event at GCU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday took notice of an illegal political event held by a political party at Government College University (GCU) here.

In his capacity as Chancellor of the GCU, Governor Punjab said there was no scope for such political gatherings in universities.

The Governor Punjab said, "Children are our future and asset and they may not be pushed into politics."