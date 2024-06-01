Open Menu

Governor Takes Notice Of Quarrel Incident Of UoP, Death Of Student In UoM

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday took notice of the quarrel and vandalism incident among the students of Economics Department, University of Peshawar.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa asked the administration of Peshawar University for submission of a comprehensive report of the incident by June 3.

A formal letter was sent from Governor Secretariat to Vice Chancellor Peshawar University in this regard.

Similarly, the Governor Kundi also took notice of the sad incident of the tragic death of Musa Khan, a young student of the University of Malakand.

Governor Kundi has asked University of Malakand administration for a comprehensive report of the incident by June 3.

