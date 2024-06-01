Governor Takes Notice Of Quarrel Incident Of UoP, Death Of Student In UoM
Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday took notice of the quarrel and vandalism incident among the students of Economics Department, University of Peshawar.
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa asked the administration of Peshawar University for submission of a comprehensive report of the incident by June 3.
A formal letter was sent from Governor Secretariat to Vice Chancellor Peshawar University in this regard.
Similarly, the Governor Kundi also took notice of the sad incident of the tragic death of Musa Khan, a young student of the University of Malakand.
Governor Kundi has asked University of Malakand administration for a comprehensive report of the incident by June 3.
Recent Stories
Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan
Vietnam Ambassador's wife goes missing in Islamabad
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO supplying smooth, uninterrupted power supply1 minute ago
-
Very hot & dry weather to persist across Sukkur division1 minute ago
-
Six held with narcotics, weapons2 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK22 minutes ago
-
One mln kids to be given anti polio doses from June 31 hour ago
-
Vietnam Ambassador's wife goes missing in Islamabad1 hour ago