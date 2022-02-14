UrduPoint.com

Governor Takes Notice Of Tribal Conflict In Shaheed Benazirabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Governor takes notice of tribal conflict in Shaheed Benazirabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday took serious notice of brutal killing of five people of Bhand community and a police officer over a dispute of agriculture land between two tribes in Qazi Ahmed, Shaheed Benazirabad and directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh to take stern action against the culprits and submit a detailed report.

In a letter to IGP Sindh, the Governor expressed his concerns over the tragic incident, said such incidents not only cause severe sense of fear among masses on one hand but on the other hand also place questions on the writ of the police.

Imran Ismail also asked the provincial police chief to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter and to submit a detailed report regarding the actions taken so far.

