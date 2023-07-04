Governor, Tanzeem e Azadari discuss arrangements for Moharam-ul-Haram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of Tanzeem e Azadari led by its Chairman S.M. Naqvi called on Sindh Governor, Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here on Tuesday.

They discussed the arrangements for the Moharam-ul-Haram, desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, economic steps of the government and other issues of mutual interests.

The governor said that the mourners would be provided with all facilities in the month of Muharam-ul-Haram.

He said that the desecration of Holy Quran could never be tolerated at any cost.

The governor said that a letter seeking apology had been sent to Ambassador of Sweden over the incident.

He further said that the condemnation by people belonging to different religions was satisfactory.