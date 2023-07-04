Open Menu

Governor, Tanzeem E Azadari Discuss Arrangements For Moharam-ul-Haram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Governor, Tanzeem e Azadari discuss arrangements for Moharam-ul-Haram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of Tanzeem e Azadari led by its Chairman S.M. Naqvi called on Sindh Governor, Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here on Tuesday.

They discussed the arrangements for the Moharam-ul-Haram, desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, economic steps of the government and other issues of mutual interests.

The governor said that the mourners would be provided with all facilities in the month of Muharam-ul-Haram.

He said that the desecration of Holy Quran could never be tolerated at any cost.

The governor said that a letter seeking apology had been sent to Ambassador of Sweden over the incident.

He further said that the condemnation by people belonging to different religions was satisfactory.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Condemnation Sweden All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

4 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dr ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dreams of peace in SCO region

9 minutes ago
 Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-e ..

Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-end

19 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institutions&#039; role in driving co ..

32 minutes ago
 Oil and gas industry plays central role in address ..

Oil and gas industry plays central role in addressing climate change, says OPEC ..

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual ..

Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual Conference &amp; Exhibition

47 minutes ago
Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Counci ..

Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop on cybersecurity

1 hour ago
 GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree ..

GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree case

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends& ..

Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; course

2 hours ago
 Pakistan men, women cricketers to tour England in ..

Pakistan men, women cricketers to tour England in May 2024

2 hours ago
 Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Ba ..

Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Balor area, Balochistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan