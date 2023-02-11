Governor telephones CM KP, grieves over loss of lives in Police Line blast

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday telephoned the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammed Azam Khan and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to express his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in Police Line blast

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday telephoned the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammed Azam Khan and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to express his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in Police Line blast.

The Governor prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls, said a communiqu�.

Kamran Tessori said that he would pay a condolence visit to Peshawar soon.

He said that the nation was united against terrorism and stood shoulder to shoulder-with law enforcement agencies.

IGP KPK said that the morale of the police would go up with the visit of Sindh Governor.