Governor Telephones IGP On Overall Situation Of By-polls In City

Published October 16, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday telephoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon regarding the overall by-elections' situation in the city.

He asked the IGP for ensuring the peaceful conduct of by-elections in the mega city.

The Governor also expressed his reservations over the street crime in the city.

He directed the IGP to control the street crime in an effective way.

He further said that the police should make all-out efforts for the protection of lives and properties of the people.

The IGP informed the Governor that foolproof security arrangements had been made for the by-elections in the city.

