Governor Terms Corruption As One Of Biggest Issues Of Country

Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:49 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Agha on Thursday said the corruption was one of the biggest and most serious problems in the country which has affected every sphere of life.

In a message in connection with World Anti-Corruption Day, he said the elimination of corruption was essential for development of the country as no nation could be developed owing to presence of corruption.

The World Anti-Corruption Day is a day of renewal of commitment against corruption that we should separate the corrupt elements from our ranks and build strong foundations for a developed and prosperous Pakistan, he said and added that everyone should had to fulfill his/her responsibilities for eradication of corruption from the society and promotion of justice.

He said the time has come to establish transparency in financial discipline and governance in order to make the training a reality as per the needs of the people and basic amenities.

The administrative and financial management of the province has been improved by the present government but further steps are required to ensure good governance, he maintained.

The governor said the good news was that the National Accountability Bureau was holding the corrupt elements in the country accountable, adding, these measures were not only restoring the confidence of the people in their institutions but were also having a positive impact on the performance of the institutions.

He said all sections of the society have a heavy responsibility to come forward and play their important role in the development of the country by contributing to the formation of a corruption free society.

The Federal government values all the steps taken by the province to eradicate corruption and is hopeful that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would continue to hold the province accountable without any discrimination.

He said might Allah Almighty make Pakistan the cradle of development and prosperity by cleansing it from corruption.

