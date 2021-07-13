Governor terms establishment of lasting peace essential for economic, political stability

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha Tuesday said the establishment of lasting peace was the basic condition for economic and political stability.

During a meeting with Balochistan Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Tahir Rai here at Governor House Quetta, he said the services and sacrifices of all law enforcement agencies in maintaining lasting peace in the country and the province were commendable, he said.

The governor said the protection of life and property of the people was the prime responsibility of the government which must be ensured.

He said the present government was committed to modernizing the police department and improving the police system.

The governor said the joint efforts of the government and the people could lead to complete success in the fight against criminal elements.

Earlier, the IGP congratulated the governor on assuming the office.