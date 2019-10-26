Governor terms Indian ceasefire violations as terrorism

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Saturday terming Indian government and armed forced as "murderers" of peace and humanity, said that ceasefire violations at Line of Control (LOC) and Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir were acts of terrorism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Saturday terming Indian government and armed forced as "murderers" of peace and humanity, said that ceasefire violations at Line of Control (LOC) and Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir were acts of terrorism.

Talking to a delegation led by Kashmiri leader Ch Ilyas Ahmad and Mubarik Ali Shah at Governor House, he said that Indian war hysteria could cause severe threats to the regional peace and security.

He said that Indian atrocities and brutalities could not shatter the spirit of Kashmiris for freedom as today India despite of deploying a big number of armed forces in Kashmir was afraid of lifting the curfew from Kashmir.

The governor said that People of Pakistan were with their Kashmiri brethren till last drop of the blood, adding that United Nations and other international human rights' organizations should break their silence over Kashmir issue adding that they should come forward to stop Indian brutalities and cruelties in occupied valley.

Kashmir issue should be resolved as per the resolutions of UN, he added.

Chaudhry Sarwar termed India's August 5 act as terrorism and murder of humanity and said that Modi had always promoted hate against Pakistan only to achieve his political interests in India, but Pakistan was exposing Indian terrorism before the world.

The governor said that Pakistan would give a befitting response if India would try to carry out any misadventure as the people of Pakistan were standing shoulder by shoulder with Pak Army to defend our territories.

He said that it was a shameful act of cowardice by India to target civilian population, adding that India has committed a severe violation of international human rights and laws.