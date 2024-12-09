Governor terms lack of infrastructure a major obstacle to development of sports in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Sunday stated that there was a significant lack of modern sports infrastructure of international standards across Balochistan, particularly in the provincial capital, Quetta. He emphasized the need to formulate a comprehensive development strategy to harness the potential of local athletes and positively portray the image of Pakistan.

It is imperative to meet the essential requirements of sports facilities at international standards, he said during the rowing competitions organized by the Hayatullah Khan Durrani Sports academy at Hanna Lake, Quetta, as part of the Governor Trophy Sprint Canoeing National Championship.

The event was attended by Hayatullah Khan Durrani, Provincial Sports Secretary Tariq Qamar Baloch, Principal Secretary to the Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai, and players from Pakistan Navy, Railways and the Police Department, along with participants from other provinces.

During the National Championship rowing competitions, players showcased their skills and received applause from the spectators.

Governor Mandokhail appreciated the continuous efforts over the past 40 years to organize special rowing competitions on national occasions, recognizing them as commendable contributions to water sports.