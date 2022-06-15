UrduPoint.com

Governor Terms Punjab Budget Balanced

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2022 | 10:57 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the Punjab government of Hamza Shehbaz has presented a balanced budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 despite economic constraints

In a message after the budget session of the Punjab Assembly here on Wednesday, he said it a good omen that the government was able to present a tax-free budget with relief for the common man.

He hailed Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz and the provincial cabinet on tabling a balanced budget, adding that the government will be successful in pulling the country out of economic crisis.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has put the country on the road to prosperity after resuscitating country's sinking economy.

