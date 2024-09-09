Open Menu

Governor Terms Rice Exports Reaching To $4 Billion, A Major Achievement

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Governor terms Rice Exports reaching to $4 billion, a major achievement

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday hailed the achievement of rice exports reaching $4 billion in the current fiscal year as a significant success. He credited the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) for playing a pivotal role in this accomplishment, establishing a solid foundation between farmers, traders, and exporters.

He expressed these views while addressing the Export Awards Ceremony organized by the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan at the Governor House.

The event was attended by REAP Chairman Chela Ram Kewlani, Export Recognition Committee Convener Abdul Rahim, Senior Vice Chairman Haseeb Ali Khan, Vice Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman and other notable figures. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori congratulated the association on completing 25 years since its establishment and appreciated the annual Export Awards as a commendable initiative to encourage rice exporters.

Governor Tessori extended his congratulations to the award recipients, acknowledging the association's beneficial role in boosting economic growth and foreign exchange. He further announced his intention to discuss the industry's issues with the Ministry of Commerce and recommend granting the rice sector the status of an industry to the Prime Minister. In addition, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori declared that a dedicated cell would be established at the Governor House to address the association's concerns on a priority basis.

He also mentioned his recommendation for Abdul Rahim Janoo to receive the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his outstanding services. During the ceremony, Governor Sindh presented awards to individuals for their exemplary contributions to the rice export sector.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Governor Exchange Exports Sunday Commerce Event Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

15 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

1 day ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

1 day ago
 Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

1 day ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

1 day ago
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

1 day ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

1 day ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

1 day ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

1 day ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

1 day ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan