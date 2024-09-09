Governor Terms Rice Exports Reaching To $4 Billion, A Major Achievement
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2024 | 12:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday hailed the achievement of rice exports reaching $4 billion in the current fiscal year as a significant success. He credited the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) for playing a pivotal role in this accomplishment, establishing a solid foundation between farmers, traders, and exporters.
He expressed these views while addressing the Export Awards Ceremony organized by the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan at the Governor House.
The event was attended by REAP Chairman Chela Ram Kewlani, Export Recognition Committee Convener Abdul Rahim, Senior Vice Chairman Haseeb Ali Khan, Vice Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman and other notable figures. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori congratulated the association on completing 25 years since its establishment and appreciated the annual Export Awards as a commendable initiative to encourage rice exporters.
Governor Tessori extended his congratulations to the award recipients, acknowledging the association's beneficial role in boosting economic growth and foreign exchange. He further announced his intention to discuss the industry's issues with the Ministry of Commerce and recommend granting the rice sector the status of an industry to the Prime Minister. In addition, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori declared that a dedicated cell would be established at the Governor House to address the association's concerns on a priority basis.
He also mentioned his recommendation for Abdul Rahim Janoo to receive the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his outstanding services. During the ceremony, Governor Sindh presented awards to individuals for their exemplary contributions to the rice export sector.
