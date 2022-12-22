Governor terms Speaker PA ruling unlawful, unconstitutional

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that Speaker Punjab Assembly Mohammad Sibtain Khan's ruling against Governor Punjab's orders requiring Chief Minister Parvez Elahi to obtain vote of confidence was unlawful.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, on December 19, 2022, had directed Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to obtain vote of confidence. However, the Speaker Mohammad Sibtain Khan passed a ruling on 20 December 2022 in which he termed the orders unmaintainable on certain grounds.

In a reference issued here on Wednesday night, the Governor Punjab pointed out that the governor may summon the assembly session despite being already in session, adding that the operation of the Article 130(7) was quite relevant in the case requiring the Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi seek vote of confidence.

The Governor referred that Speaker's ruling was in violation of Rule 209 of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab 1997 under which Speaker can pass a ruling on interpretation of the articles of the constitution on a 'Point of Order' raised on the floor of the house.

The Governor pointed out that reference to the Manzoor Watto case was out of place as the circumstances differed in both the cases. Manzoor Watto was out of office for over a year due to imposition of governor's rule and that was why he was given ten day's time to prove his majority in the house.

Reminding the Speaker of his oath to the office of the Speaker Punjab Assembly to remain true to constitution and rules of the assembly, the Governor Punjab said that the Speaker's personal interests must not influence his official conduct or decisions.

The Governor further said that the speaker PA's act to prevent Chief Minister from seeking vote of confidence as per governor's order may invoke Rule 22(7) of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab 1997.