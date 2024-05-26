Open Menu

Governor Tesori Conveys Condolences At Talat Hussain's Residence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori expressed his condolences at the residence of the late actor Talat Hussain on Sunday, offering support to the grieving family.

In a visit reported by a private news channel, Governor Tesori shared his heartfelt condolences, stating, "I have come here today with a heavy heart.

"

The governor said that his demise was not only a loss for the art industry but also for the entire nation.

Highlighting Hussain's remarkable contributions to the entertainment world, he acknowledged his widespread popularity among audiences.

He assured the family of his unwavering support during this difficult time.

