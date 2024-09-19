Governor Tessori Announces To Host Conference On Khatme Nabuwwat Soon
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 10:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has announced that he will soon organize a conference on Khatme Nabuwwat in the governor's house.
He made this announcement on the occasion of a Mehfil-e-Milad organized in connection with the ongoing Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) celebrations at the Sindh Governor’s House.
On this occasion, the Governor said that participating in Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) programs gives him peace of mind.
He further said that the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a guiding light for us and there is a solution to all problems in Nizam-e-Mustafa (PBUH).
Mufti Madani Bashir, well-known Naat Khuwa’n Qari Waheed Zafar Qasmi and Muhammad Khawer Naqshbandi participated in the event and recited Naat-e-Rasool (PBUH).
A large number of people including women and children were present in the Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) program.
The Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) programs are being organized in the Governor’s House in the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.
