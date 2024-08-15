Governor Tessori, Arshad Nadeem Visit Mazar E Quaid To Pay Homage To Father Of Nation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori along with Olympian Arshad Nadeem visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Thursday where they paid their respects and offered Fateha.
Governor Tessori and Good Medalist Arshad Nadeem also laid wreaths at the mausoleum and penned their comments in the visitor's book.
Later on, Governor and the Olympian Arshad Nadeem also talked to media and said they visited Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to the father of the nation.
Arshad Nadeem who won Gold Medal for Pakistan in Paris Olympics is on a visit to Karachi and he also participated Independence Day celebrations organized at Sindh Governor House on the night of August 14.
He also called on Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House.
Governor Tessori also presented a cheque of Rs. 2 million as reward he had announced for the Olympian over his unprecedented win in a Javelin Throw completion at Paris Olympics.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Foreign tourists are safe in flood-hit Astore: NDMA tells PM5 minutes ago
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days8 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel9 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan9 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st11 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest11 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production11 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2011 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children11 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates12 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC12 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"12 hours ago