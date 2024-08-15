Governor Tessori, Arshad Nadeem visit Mazar e Quaid to pay homage to father of nation

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori along with Olympian Arshad Nadeem visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Thursday where they paid their respects and offered Fateha.

Governor Tessori and Good Medalist Arshad Nadeem also laid wreaths at the mausoleum and penned their comments in the visitor's book.

Later on, Governor and the Olympian Arshad Nadeem also talked to media and said they visited Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to the father of the nation.

Arshad Nadeem who won Gold Medal for Pakistan in Paris Olympics is on a visit to Karachi and he also participated Independence Day celebrations organized at Sindh Governor House on the night of August 14.

He also called on Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House.

Governor Tessori also presented a cheque of Rs. 2 million as reward he had announced for the Olympian over his unprecedented win in a Javelin Throw completion at Paris Olympics.