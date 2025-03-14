Open Menu

Governor Tessori Attends Iftar At British High Commission

Published March 14, 2025

Governor Tessori attends iftar at British High Commission

attended an Iftar dinner hosted in his honor by the British High Commission as the chief guest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attended an Iftar dinner hosted in his honor by the British High Commission as the chief guest.

On this occasion, Deputy High Commissioner Lance Domm and other diplomatic officials warmly received him, a communique said.

The Governor of Sindh extended his best wishes to the newly appointed Deputy High Commissioner. They also discussions bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.

