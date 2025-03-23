Open Menu

Governor Tessori, CM Murad Shah Visit Quaid's Mausoleum On Pakistan Day

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Governor Tessori, CM Murad Shah visit Quaid's mausoleum on Pakistan Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with members of the provincial cabinet and the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam on the occasion of 85th Pakistan Day on March 23.

The Governor and Chief Minister Sindh laid flowers at the shrine and offered Fateha and also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and the nation.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Tessori later recorded their impressions in the visitors' book and paid rich tribute to the great struggle of the founder of Pakistan.

Both leaders also talked to media after laying floral wreath at Quaid's mausoleum and shared views regarding important issues of the country and the province.

Provincial Ministers Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, Special Assistant to CM Syed Waqar Mehdi, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Ali Khursheedi, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and other officials were also present in the occasion.

Recent Stories

Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord inju ..

Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries

16 minutes ago
 4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildf ..

4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramada ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, effi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..

11 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fra ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo

14 hours ago
 Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakis ..

Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah

14 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings

15 hours ago
 130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

16 hours ago
 Austria records significant drop in asylum applica ..

Austria records significant drop in asylum applications

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan