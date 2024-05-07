Governor Tessori Condemns May 9 Riots, Calls It A 'pre-planned Conspiracy'
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 11:52 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has strongly condemned the May 9 riots, terming it a "pre-planned conspiracy" against the country.
The Sindh Governor in a statement, on Tuesday, said the entire nation had rejected the May 9 incident, and those involved in the events of that day will never escape the law, a private news channel reported.
Governor Tessori assured that stern action will be taken against those involved in the mayhem, and the nation will not spare anyone who tries to destabilize the country.
