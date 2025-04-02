Open Menu

Governor Tessori Expresses Best Wishes For Health Of President Zardari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Governor Tessori expresses best wishes for health of President Zardari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) The Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Wednesday, expressed his wishes for the health and early recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari.

The Sindh Governor, according to a statement issued here, made a phone call to Dr.

Asim Hussain, the personal physician of President Asif Ali Zardari, and inquired about the well-being of the President Asif Ali Zardari.

He also expressed his best wishes for President Asif Ali Zardari who has been diagnosed positive for Corona Virus.

