Governor Tessori Expresses Best Wishes For Health Of President Zardari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2025 | 08:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) The Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Wednesday, expressed his wishes for the health and early recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari.
The Sindh Governor, according to a statement issued here, made a phone call to Dr.
Asim Hussain, the personal physician of President Asif Ali Zardari, and inquired about the well-being of the President Asif Ali Zardari.
He also expressed his best wishes for President Asif Ali Zardari who has been diagnosed positive for Corona Virus.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales
UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886
EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation critical infrastructure monitor ..
National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operations in Q1 2025
MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation for HEIs, adopts Outcome-based ..
PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of its Excellence Awards
Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing families to a vibrant celebra ..
5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands
UAE welcomes agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan
Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Dubai World Trade Centre
ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maulana Ilyas Chinioti condemns violence against journalist, vows support and justice6 minutes ago
-
High-speed collision on Faisalabad road leaves two teenagers critically injured6 minutes ago
-
Tragic collision in Jhang Road leaves four injured, including three children6 minutes ago
-
Speeding accident on Sargodha Chiniot Road leaves three injured, one critical6 minutes ago
-
Fire engulfs sports shop in Chiniot city6 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr holidays see spike in road accidents, rescue 1122 responds to 71 incidents in Chiniot6 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori expresses best wishes for health of President Zardari6 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti awards SP Traffic Shabana with excellence certificate, cash prize6 minutes ago
-
ICT parks bustle on Eid’s final day: Distt admin ensures order amid crowds16 minutes ago
-
Three injured in Lahore firing36 minutes ago
-
Nawaz assures early completion of Rawalpindi’s uplift projects46 minutes ago
-
Murree sparks as top visited touring site on Eid1 hour ago