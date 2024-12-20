Open Menu

Governor Tessori For Establishment Of 100 Burns Hospitals In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 06:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday emphasized the need for at least 100 burns hospitals across the country and stressed the importance of establishing burns wards in every district of Sindh.

He praised the role of public-private partnerships and Friends of Burns Centre as symbols of sustainable vision.

He made these remarks while addressing a simple yet dignified ceremony at Governor House to mark the 20th anniversary of the Civil Hospital Burns Centre.

The event was attended by the founder Arjumand A.

Qazi, Dr. Shaista Afandi Rais, Mohammad Abdullah Feroz, and consuls and vice consuls from countries including Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, China, and Japan, along with members of Friends of Burns Centre, doctors, and other dignitaries.

The Governor of Sindh extended heartfelt congratulations on the 20th anniversary of the Burns Centre, established in 2004, calling it a historic milestone.

He emphasized that the government's responsibility is not just to allocate land but also to construct hospitals. Governor Sindh assured the Burns Centre administration of his complete support.

