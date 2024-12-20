Governor Tessori For Establishment Of 100 Burns Hospitals In Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday emphasized the need for at least 100 burns hospitals across the country and stressed the importance of establishing burns wards in every district of Sindh.
He praised the role of public-private partnerships and Friends of Burns Centre as symbols of sustainable vision.
He made these remarks while addressing a simple yet dignified ceremony at Governor House to mark the 20th anniversary of the Civil Hospital Burns Centre.
The event was attended by the founder Arjumand A.
Qazi, Dr. Shaista Afandi Rais, Mohammad Abdullah Feroz, and consuls and vice consuls from countries including Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, China, and Japan, along with members of Friends of Burns Centre, doctors, and other dignitaries.
The Governor of Sindh extended heartfelt congratulations on the 20th anniversary of the Burns Centre, established in 2004, calling it a historic milestone.
He emphasized that the government's responsibility is not just to allocate land but also to construct hospitals. Governor Sindh assured the Burns Centre administration of his complete support.
Recent Stories
MoHRE declares 1 January 2025 as paid holiday for private sector employees
European Commission disburses additional €10 million payment to UNRWA
EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project
UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary
Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership
Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference
People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives
KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..
Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK
Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kalasha museum to remain open seven days a week2 minutes ago
-
Three drug traffickers held2 minutes ago
-
1st Governor Conference to be held on Jan 72 minutes ago
-
Teenage drowns in canal2 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori for establishment of 100 burns hospitals in Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews polio vaccination drive in Keamari2 minutes ago
-
Teenager drowns in canal2 minutes ago
-
Population growth major challenge for developing countries: Azma2 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 39 accused from illegal sheesha cafes2 minutes ago
-
Social Welfare Dept issues 4,493 disability cards in Multan div3 minutes ago
-
AJK President directs timely completion of Poonch university projects12 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill most want khawarij leader Ali Rehman alias Maulana Taha Swati in IBO12 minutes ago