Governor Tessori Given Etho-Pak Fraternity Award

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Governor Tessori given Etho-Pak Fraternity Award

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday given the Etho-Pak Fraternity Award at the Ethiopian Culture Show held at the Governor's House.

The Ethiopian Ambassador/Special Envoy Dr. Jamal Baker presented the highest Ethio-Pak Fraternity Award to the Sindh Governor for his outstanding services in strengthening bilateral relations, a Governor House communique said on Tuesday.

The Ambassador of Ethiopia praised the role of the Governor of Sindh in the promotion of bilateral public relations and said that the award had been given for the highest services in the stabilization of bilateral relations. The Governor of Sindh played an important role in starting Ethiopian Airlines.

The Sindh Governor thanked Ethiopian Ambassador Dr. Jamal Baker for bestowing the highest honour and said that Pakistan-Ethiopia bilateral relations have become very stable today.

