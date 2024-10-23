Open Menu

Governor Tessori Grieved Over Tragic Death Of MNA Raana Ansar's Son

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 11:09 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori expressed condolences to MNA Raana Ansar over the tragic death of her young son, Shahzeb Naqvi, in a traffic accident.

The Governor prayed for the departed soul, asking for forgiveness and elevation of his ranks, as well as patience for the bereaved family.

Governor Tessori expressed his sorrow upon hearing the news of Shahzeb Naqvi's passing and prayed for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

