Governor Tessori Grieves Over Death Of Mother Of COAS
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir's mother, on Sunday.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased a high place in Paradise and grant patience to the bereaved family.
