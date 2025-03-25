Open Menu

Governor Tessori Grieves Over Death Of Mother Of COAS

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Governor Tessori grieves over death of mother of COAS

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir's mother, on Sunday.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased a high place in Paradise and grant patience to the bereaved family.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

16 minutes ago
 India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 20 ..

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025

46 minutes ago
 UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg ..

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..

2 hours ago
 MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Su ..

MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March

2 hours ago
 Drought like situation likely this year in Pakista ..

Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..

2 hours ago
Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to ..

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importa ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..

3 hours ago
 42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2 ..

42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions

3 hours ago
 Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 mi ..

Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'

3 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fa ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan