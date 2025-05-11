Governor Tessori, Hanif Abbasi call for national unity

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori, Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, called for national unity and presented tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan on a historic victory over the enemy.

Addressing at the "Defence of Pakistan" conference held at Darbar-e-Aaliya Eidgah Sharif here on Sunday, Governor Tessori paid rich tribute to the valour defence forces of Pakistan for their relentless response to enemy's aggression.

Tessori also admired the historic shrine's role in fostering national unity and Islamic solidarity.

Governor Tessori emphasized how Eidgah Sharif has served as a beacon of love for the Prophet (peace be upon him) while strengthening the moral fabric of the nation for promoting patriotism and spiritual resilience.

Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi highlighted the shrine's unwavering commitment to guiding Pakistan through challenges along with profound love for the homeland and its armed forces.

The minister credited Eidgah Sharif's spiritual leadership for consistently standing at the forefront of national defence, both through its teachings and practical support for the country's security institutions.

Abbasi noted how this sacred space has historically transformed devotion into patriotic action during critical moments in Pakistan's history.

Pir Muhammad Naqeeb ur Rehman, the Sajjad Nasheen of the shrine emphasized Pakistan's divine significance as a nation founded upon 'Kalima Tayyiba', terming it as a sacred trust that demands eternal vigilance.

Quoting from Sahih Muslim about the elevated status of those who strive in Allah's path, Pir Naqeeb ur Rehman emphasizes the ideals of sacrifice and spiritual preparedness.

Pir Muhammad Hassan Hasib ur Rehman addressed about Pakistan's sanctity as both divine gift and Islamic fortress. He intimated the adversaries about the nation's unshakable unity and readiness to defend its sovereignty.

The conference concluded with Pir Naqeeb ur Rehman leading special prayers for security and prosperity of Pakistan, and with heartfelt prayers for the armed forces' success, Muslim unity, and liberation struggles in Kashmir and Palestine.

The conference was attended by a large number of people from various walks of life.