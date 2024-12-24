Governor Tessori Hosts Farewell Dinner In Honour Of Italian CG
Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 11:42 PM
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori hosted a farewell dinner at Governor House in honor of Italian Consul General Danilo Giurdanella. The event was attended by consuls general from Iran, Qatar, the UAE, Türkiye, Germany, Kuwait, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, and other diplomatic officials
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori hosted a farewell dinner at Governor House in honor of Italian Consul General Danilo Giurdanella. The event was attended by consuls general from Iran, Qatar, the UAE, Türkiye, Germany, Kuwait, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, and other diplomatic officials.
Addressing the gathering, Governor Sindh stated that the dinner is a testament to the strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and Italy. He commended the Italian Consul General for his significant contributions to strengthening these relations and extended best wishes for his new responsibilities.
The Italian Consul General, in his remarks, acknowledged Governor Sindh’s vital role in fostering Pak-Italy relations and appreciated his welfare initiatives.
Later, Governor Sindh and the Italian Consul General jointly cut a cake, followed by a spectacular fireworks display.
Recent Stories
Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour of Italian CG
AJK PM grieves over Neelam valley tragic car accident
NA body emphasizes Pakistan's commitment to Kashmir cause
Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day motorcycle rally
AJK President, PM pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on 148th birthday
03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange Motorway
El Salvador Congress votes to end ban on metal mining
Snooker club to be established near Jhall Chowk: DC
Dr. Rubaba pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary
Diplomats visits Governor House to review Muhajir Culture Day preparations
Football: South African Premiership table
No pressure on govt for dialogue with PTI: Rana Sanaullah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour of Italian CG3 minutes ago
-
NA body emphasizes Pakistan's commitment to Kashmir cause3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day motorcycle rally6 minutes ago
-
03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange Motorway5 minutes ago
-
Dr. Rubaba pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary5 minutes ago
-
Diplomats visits Governor House to review Muhajir Culture Day preparations4 minutes ago
-
No pressure on govt for dialogue with PTI: Rana Sanaullah5 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam5 minutes ago
-
One-day Int'l conference to commemorate Abdur Rehman Peshawari held at NPLD4 minutes ago
-
KP govt implements comprehensive plan to secure Parachinar road4 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail congratulates Christian community on Christmas4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif greets Christian community on Christmas1 hour ago