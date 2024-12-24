Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour of Italian CG

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori hosted a farewell dinner at Governor House in honor of Italian Consul General Danilo Giurdanella. The event was attended by consuls general from Iran, Qatar, the UAE, Türkiye, Germany, Kuwait, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, and other diplomatic officials

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori hosted a farewell dinner at Governor House in honor of Italian Consul General Danilo Giurdanella. The event was attended by consuls general from Iran, Qatar, the UAE, Türkiye, Germany, Kuwait, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, and other diplomatic officials.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Sindh stated that the dinner is a testament to the strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and Italy. He commended the Italian Consul General for his significant contributions to strengthening these relations and extended best wishes for his new responsibilities.

The Italian Consul General, in his remarks, acknowledged Governor Sindh’s vital role in fostering Pak-Italy relations and appreciated his welfare initiatives.

Later, Governor Sindh and the Italian Consul General jointly cut a cake, followed by a spectacular fireworks display.