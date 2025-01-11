Governor Tessori hosts Governors 'Summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday hosted the first Governors's Summit at the Governor House here.

Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhel, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah and Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan attended the Summit.

Speaking to the media after the conference, Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said that we all belong to different political parties but our aim is to create harmony between the federation and the provinces.

He said all governors are active in public and they are trying to work for the welfare of the people.

He said that we want to facilitate the provincial governments of all the provinces in development and prosperity.

He said during the Summit, we talked about playing our role for the betterment of the people.

He said that we have agreed that all the governors will also meet the Prime Minister and the President.

He said that after today's event, second conference will be held in Punjab. After Punjab, it will be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and after that the scope of this conference will be further expanded.

He said that Governors' conference will also be held at the regional level and later at international level.

He said that we will try to play role in improving the foreign relations of the country and will try hard to play role in improving the country's economy.

He said that this is the first conference, and we will present the things we have discussed in it, later during the meeting with the President and the Prime Minister.

Speaking on this occasion, the Governor Balochistan said that the way the chief ministers and other ministers play a role for the improvement of the economy. In the same way, the governor should also have a role.

He added that we are ready to play a role in this regard.

On this occasion Governor Gilgit Baltistan said that our problems will be solved through dialogue together and he expressed his belief that this platform will help in solving the problems.

Talking on this occasion Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhaw Faisal Karim Kundi said that he appreciates this initiative of Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori.

He said that as a representatives of the the federation, we will also meet the former governors of the provinces and then the governors of the region.

He said that we have laid the foundation for it and in the coming days we will do more for it.

He said that the governors will discuss the problems together and solve the same.

Speaking on this occasion, the Governor of Punjab said that in the coming time, it will be remembered that this initiative was started by the Governor of Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori.

He said that we will work according to our constitutional role and law and will contribute positively.

On this occasion, Kamran Khan Tessori said that we are ready to provide full support to start IT courses in all Governor Houses across Pakistan.