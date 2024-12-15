Governor Tessori Inaugurates Season 4 Of Karachi Tape-ball Premier League
Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Governor Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurated season 4 of the Karachi Tape-Ball Premier League (KTPL) at Moin Khan academy.
Eight teams are participating in this premier league.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Karachi Tape ball Premier League, the Sindh Governor said that the Premier League will continue from December 14 to December 29. 'I am supporting all teams including Karachi Knight in this Premier League', he remarked.
He said that the event was showing that the city was returning towards lights. "Like this ground, now this city will also be decorated", he said.
