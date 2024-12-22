Open Menu

Governor Tessori Lauds APPNA Welfare Initiatives

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori said on Sunday that Pakistan lacks no talent, noting that many renowned doctors in the United States are of Pakistani origin.

He also highlighted that graduates from Dow University were making their mark globally.

Speaking at a reception held in honor of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) at Governor House, the Governor of Sindh welcomed the guests from the United States and praised the organizers for arranging the gala.

Kamran Khan Tessori commended APPNA's welfare initiatives, emphasizing the necessity of utilizing the Association's expertise. He said that the doors of Governor House were open for the public and advanced IT courses were being conducted at the Governor House to empower the youth.

The Governor of Sindh stressed the importance of improving individual actions and attitudes to uphold Pakistan’s dignity, emphasizing that collective efforts were essential for country's progress.

