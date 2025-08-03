Open Menu

Governor Tessori Lauds Carpe Diem's Service For Shaping Future Of Youth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2025 | 12:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday attended the Carpe Diem’s Pakistan Awards ceremony as the chief guest, where he presented awards to individuals who demonstrated outstanding performance in various fields.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Tessori lauded the organization's contributions, saying, “Carpe Diem is not just an organization, it is a vision that is shaping the future of our youth.”

He said these awards are a recognition of your achievements and serve as a message of encouragement for the next generation.

Praising Carpe Diem’s efforts, he remarked, “Its contributions in the fields of education, social service, and development are truly commendable.

Highlighting the importance of technology, the Governor emphasized to learn Artificial Intelligence as the future is heading in that direction.

He further stated that our nation is neither less than anyone nor inferior in any way. "We always defeated enemies when needed, he added ”

In a message to the youth, Governor Tessori encouraged them to make things easier for others, uplift them, and support them on the path to success.

During the event, Carpe Diem’s Pakistan founder Danish Zahid addressed the Governor with appreciation, stating, “You are not only the Governor of Sindh but the Governor of hearts.”

