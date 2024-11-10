Governor Tessori Lauds Security Forces Over Successful Operation Against Terrorists
Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has lauded the security forces for the successful operation against Khawarij terrorist in North Waziristan.
Governor Tessori paid tribute to the security forces for bringing 6 Khawarij to hell.
The governor said that the killed terrorists took the lives of many innocent people and were eliminated today.
Kamran Tessori said that the nation is proud of the security forces.
He said that the government, security forces and the entire nation were determined to eliminate the last terrorist from the country.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Verification process begins for Dhee Rani' programme in Lodhran1 minute ago
-
President Zardari, PM Sharif laud security forces for successful operation against Khawarij1 minute ago
-
Tarar grieved over death of Aaj TV CEO Shahab Zuberi's mother1 minute ago
-
Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in IIOJK1 minute ago
-
1233 food outlets penalized in Lodhran11 minutes ago
-
Over 105 brick kiln owners booked for SOPs violations21 minutes ago
-
Heavy fog leads to deadly crash in Gharo; 3 fatalities reported1 hour ago
-
APHC urges world to increase its efforts for Kashmir solution1 hour ago
-
Atta Tarar visits NA-177, meets his voters, attends events11 hours ago
-
Kashmir's critical role as strategic focal point in S. Asia regional security acknowledged12 hours ago
-
Police handover recovered motorcycles, mobile phones to owners12 hours ago
-
COAS reaffirms nation’s resolve, commitment towards eradicating menace of terrorism12 hours ago