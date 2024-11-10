Governor Tessori lauds security forces over successful operation against terrorists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has lauded the security forces for the successful operation against Khawarij terrorist in North Waziristan.

Governor Tessori paid tribute to the security forces for bringing 6 Khawarij to hell.

The governor said that the killed terrorists took the lives of many innocent people and were eliminated today.

Kamran Tessori said that the nation is proud of the security forces.

He said that the government, security forces and the entire nation were determined to eliminate the last terrorist from the country.