Governor Tessori Leaves For Turkey On Two-day Visit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori Friday left for Turkey on a two-day visit.
During his visit, he will meet Turkish investors, officials of IT sector, institutions and others. He will also meet
Turkish IT experts.
The Sindh Governor will invite for investment in the IT sector in the Sindh province.
IT courses under Governor's Initiative would also be discussed.
