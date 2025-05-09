Governor Tessori meets counterpart Saleem Haider

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori met Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed the situation that emerged after the Indian attack during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday.

Both leaders paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for giving a befitting reply to the Indian aggression.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that all political parties are united for the integrity of the country.

He said the entire nation is standing with the Pakistan Army like a lead wall.

The Governor Punjab said that India targeted unarmed civilians in the darkness of the night. He said that innocent children, women and men were martyred in the Indian attack.

The Governor Punjab said that India is the biggest terrorist country in the world. He said that Indian aggression is a serious threat to peace in the region.

Sardar Saleem Haider said Pakistan wants peace in the region but India should not misconstrue it as Pakistan’s weakness. He said that the entire nation is united like a clenched fist to protect the country.