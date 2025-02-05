Governor Tessori Pays Glowing Tribute To Resolute Struggle Of Kashmiri People
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, paying glowing tribute to the unwavering struggle of Kashmiri people, Wednesday said that the right to self-determination is the fundamental right of Kashmiris and the entire Pakistani nation supports their struggle for a just cause.
The governor, while addressing the ceremony held here at the Governor House Karachi to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, urged the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The ceremony was attended by consuls general of different countries, leaders of minority communities and others, said a statement issued here.
Governor Sindh further said that the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had said on the first day of the establishment of Pakistan that Kashmir is our jugular vein and we should make our strategy according to the words of the father of the nation.
“Even today, the entire nation stands united as one voice on the issue of Kashmir,” Tessori said and stressed on the urgent need of highlighting the issue of Kashmir at international level.
He said that India is violating the rights of Kashmiris, inhumane atrocities are being inflicted on the innocent people of IIOJK and they are being imprisoned.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..
EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awareness walks against kite flying organized in Sadiqabad, Pirwadhai areas5 minutes ago
-
IGP Sindh reviews Law & Order in Ghotki, announces rewards for outstanding police personnel5 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori pays glowing tribute to resolute struggle of Kashmiri people5 minutes ago
-
International parliamentary delegations start arriving5 minutes ago
-
Senator Tarar reaffirms unwavering support for people of IIOJK on Kashmir Solidarity Day5 minutes ago
-
Serious negotiations only way forward for PTI instead of writing meaningless letter to COAS: Irfan S ..15 minutes ago
-
Walk organised to express solidarity with Kashmiris15 minutes ago
-
Khan has withdrawn his demand for a judicial commission regarding elections: Khuhro15 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 69 kg drugs in five operations15 minutes ago
-
Three-Day mourning announced in GB over passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan15 minutes ago
-
Government College University observes Kashmir Solidarity day15 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi visits Aga Khan Jamat Khana to condole Prince Karim's death15 minutes ago