Open Menu

Governor Tessori Pays Glowing Tribute To Resolute Struggle Of Kashmiri People

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Governor Tessori pays glowing tribute to resolute struggle of Kashmiri people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, paying glowing tribute to the unwavering struggle of Kashmiri people, Wednesday said that the right to self-determination is the fundamental right of Kashmiris and the entire Pakistani nation supports their struggle for a just cause.

The governor, while addressing the ceremony held here at the Governor House Karachi to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, urged the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The ceremony was attended by consuls general of different countries, leaders of minority communities and others, said a statement issued here.

Governor Sindh further said that the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had said on the first day of the establishment of Pakistan that Kashmir is our jugular vein and we should make our strategy according to the words of the father of the nation.

“Even today, the entire nation stands united as one voice on the issue of Kashmir,” Tessori said and stressed on the urgent need of highlighting the issue of Kashmir at international level.

He said that India is violating the rights of Kashmiris, inhumane atrocities are being inflicted on the innocent people of IIOJK and they are being imprisoned.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..

2 hours ago
 EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fin ..

EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye

3 hours ago
 UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 tril ..

UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..

4 hours ago
 New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for T ..

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series

4 hours ago
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse ac ..

Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities

4 hours ago
 Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes ..

Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues s ..

Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..

5 hours ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum ..

Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors

5 hours ago
 UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate hu ..

UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan