Governor Tessori pays glowing tribute to resolute struggle of Kashmiri people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, paying glowing tribute to the unwavering struggle of Kashmiri people, Wednesday said that the right to self-determination is the fundamental right of Kashmiris and the entire Pakistani nation supports their struggle for a just cause.

The governor, while addressing the ceremony held here at the Governor House Karachi to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, urged the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The ceremony was attended by consuls general of different countries, leaders of minority communities and others, said a statement issued here.

Governor Sindh further said that the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had said on the first day of the establishment of Pakistan that Kashmir is our jugular vein and we should make our strategy according to the words of the father of the nation.

“Even today, the entire nation stands united as one voice on the issue of Kashmir,” Tessori said and stressed on the urgent need of highlighting the issue of Kashmir at international level.

He said that India is violating the rights of Kashmiris, inhumane atrocities are being inflicted on the innocent people of IIOJK and they are being imprisoned.