Governor Tessori Reviews Arrangements For Chehlum Procession At Nishtar Park
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori visited Nishtar Park here on Monday morning and reviewed the arrangements for the main procession of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R A) and his companions who embraced martyrdom at Karbala.
Governor Kamran Tessori was briefed about the foolproof security measures adopted by the concerned administration on the occasion.
The Governor expressed satisfaction with the administrative measures taken by the city administration.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Tessori said the Government had made the best possible arrangement for the security of the procession of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A).
The elements involved in the incident that happened yesterday would soon be identified, the Governor said and added that all the Ulema belonging to different schools of thought are agree on the point that this incident is a conspiracy to deteriorate the peaceful environment of the city.
Kamran Tessori said the security forces personnel had sacrificed their lives in the restoration of law and order in the city of Karachi and we will not let these sacrifices go in vain.
He said there is constant coordination between IG Sindh, Additional IG Karachi, and officers of other security agencies to maintain order, while a control room has already been established at the Governor's House to monitor the situation.
