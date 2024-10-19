Governor Tessori stresses awareness of breast cancer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that riaisng awareness of breast cancer among women is a need of the hour.

In his message on World Breast Cancer Day, he said that timely diagnosis and effective treatment were essential.

Tessori said that the current government was committed to preventing cancer.

He said that early diagnosis of breast cancer could save many lives. He also expressed his commitment to providing better cancer facilities.