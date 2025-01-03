Open Menu

Governor Tessori Takes Notice Of Students' Anxiety Over BIEK Exam Results

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Governor Tessori takes notice of students' anxiety over BIEK exam results

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday took notice of students' dissatisfaction over the results of examinations of board of Intermediate education Karachi (BIEK) and sought a report from the Board's Chairman.

He told the officials concerned that the scrutiny of the examination results was inevitable and directed to address the reservations of girls and boys students of Karachi.

The Governor said that the students have also previously raised their reservations.

He further said that injustice would not be tolerated with the students of Karachi.

